Iran’s First Attack

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Purim approaches, when we recall the first time — this is the second — the Persians spoke openly of killing all the Jews. Back then it was all of them in 127 countries ruled over the by Persian Empire. So this is the second time mobs in their hundreds of thousands in Iran come to together to chant in unison “Mar Barg Israel” Death to Israel. The top story today in Israel was the action yesterday during our Holy Sabbath so rudely interrupted by these Persian barbarians via penetrating Israeli air space with a drone that seconds later was destroyed by an Israeli air force Apache helicopter pilot…