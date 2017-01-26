Int’l Holocaust Perversion Day

Excerpt from this day’s program: …For sure none will remember that the very word genocide was invented by Raphael Lemkin, an academic who could speak nine languages and read five more because in none of the languages he knew was there a word to describe what had just happened to him and his family and his people. And doubly for sure, the very word “holocaust” will not be mentioned as the invention of, I think, John Wycliffe in the 14th century to translate from the Hebrew the word “olah,” meaning “whole burnt offering” and its use in the story of the binding of Isaac. How ironic. Holocaust, the word, was invented to translate the story of the binding of Isaac, which the ignorant have called for centuries the sacrifice of Isaac when he was not sacrificed. This world-historic story exposes the G-d of the Jews as uniquely opposed to human sacrifice…