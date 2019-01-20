In Defense of Tamika Mallory

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Yesterday the ladies were marching in protest against society’s mistreatment of them, or so they think, whose leader was Tamika Mallory who, interviewed on PBS, refused to affirm Israel’s right to exist, and that is because the Balestinians are “the native people” and the Israelis “brutally oppress them.” This is a corruption of history in a class with Holocaust Denial. This Al Sharpton protégé was formed by Reverend Al, that cheap, antisemitic race hustler who was invited to the White House in the Obama years more than any other guest; this creep who supported the hysterical Tawana Brawley hoax of the 1980s and was connected to the murder of a Jewish shop keeper in Harlem. He was a mentor to Tamika who believes the villainous Israelis stole the land from the native Palestinians and continued to oppress them as blacks in Apartheid South Africa were abused. These are the common thoughts of billions of Muslims and other Third World people, and Israel is no help when it comes to such ignorance…