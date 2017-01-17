If I Were Bibi

…So today the UN Security was at it again chewing over Jewish life reborn in the Promised Land. On Sunday, 70+nations gathered in Paris to bash Israel and demurely, only by implication, criticize the Jew-killers, this generation’s selected Jew-killers.

Every generation has them. Last Christian century, it was the German speakers in Austria and Germany. In the 1880s, it was Czarist Russia where the pogroms were so bad they launched an exodus of millions of Jews running from that country.

Spain was the “designated hitter” with the franchise in the 15th century, where Jews were burnt at the stake just about every Sunday in front of some church all over Spain.

A century earlier, the French expelled their Jews; a century before that the English…