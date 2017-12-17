Identity Theft

Excerpt from this day’s program: …And among the speakers was the Holocaust Denying butcher of Jews who spoke for an hour and exposed the reality he is still the same lunatic when it comes to Jews as he was when the antisemitic Soviets gave him a PhD for a dissertation saying there was no Holocaust and those Jews who were killed were murdered by the Nazis and Zionists working together. For one hour this evil madman, Mahmoud Abbas, this idiot, said things about Israel and the Jews as delusional as his PhD thesis and what was striking were the echoes of the Quran. His accusations about Israel paraphrased verses in the Quran in which the Jews are accused of changing words from their context, which alludes to the essential Islamic belief that the Torah is a plagiarized perversion of the Koran, and never mind the Torah had been around for almost 2,000 years before Muhammad was even born…