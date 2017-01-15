Shai ben-Tekoa

I Love Their Hatred

  Sunday - January 15, 2017 6:39 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…What happened in Paris today was but another acting out of mankind’s delusional hatred of Jews. For the 70 nations who came, the reason for the violence here is the refusal of the Jews to allow the “Palestinians” to have their own state in “their” ancient homeland, when the truth is exactly the opposite. Truth stood on its head. It has been since Day One of the Zionist movement the Arab Muslims who resist the Jews having their own, independent state in their ancient homeland.

Part of our fate is suffering the mental gymnastics of the goyim who cannot think of us in a normal way. We are too identified with G-d for that…
