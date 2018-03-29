Historic Decisions

Excerpt from this day’s program: …For example, the first happened on March. When Howard Kohr, career lobbyist for Israel, CEO of AIPAC, addressed its annual jamboree in Washington, he became the first American of Jewish extraction at that post to part company with the people of Israel and align himself with the part of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Samantha Power etc. It is a fair guess that in Israel today most people know from the history of the quarter-century that the two-state solution that was tried and bombed, literally and figuratively as a peace plan. When the head of the opposition in Israel, Aviv Gabbay head of Labor said he foresees the evacuation of Jewish communities in real peace arrangement – which means no two-state solution as the enemy formulates his mendacious position – and the head of AIPAC does not support the democratic people in he democratic Israel of Israel, something new has happened…