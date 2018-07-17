Good News All Around

Excerpt from this day’s program: …The Knesset is to vote for the third, final and decision time on a law that requires all land disputes in Judea and Samaria to be treated like all land disputes west of the only thing holy in the Holy Land to the Enlightened, the “Holy Green line,” assigning such cases to an administrative court, versus the decades of enemy Arabs and their traitorous Jewish supporters via their NGOs who have appealed directly to their Holy Highnesses of the High Court that never investigates evidence but relies on information the government presents. For decades antiJews have paid the fee to petition the Court with fraudulent evidence and claims. And in every case, I have seen on line, or TV, in the hard copy newspapers of these land disputes, of such and such Jewish homes accused of resting on stolen real estate, that in every case the settlement is surrounded by barren hillsides. Why is it we never see the orchards and grape vines we stole of the Ancient Palestinians? The land where the Jews built their homes was as barren as the surrounding land in these pictures…