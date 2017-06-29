Shai ben-Tekoa

Jun
29

Gaza, the Work of Jew-Haters

  Thursday - June 29, 2017 7:20 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…There is deep irony in delusional Jew-hatred when it comes to the Jewish people accused of being racist, fascist, imperialist aggressor thieves of Palestine from the Palestinians when the truth is just the opposite. After World War II, the Allies ordered ten millions ethnic Germans living outside of Germany out of their homes and communities to become homeless refugees in the new post-war Germany, and if that was right, Israel had the right in 1948 and again in 1949 to dispossess drive out of the country the Arabs on land we took from the enemy in war.

But of course we never did. It never occurred to this people to do that. On the contrary, the Jews thought it was possible to make nice to the Arabs and transform their hatred into friendship. Moshe Dayan, iconic sabra hero of its earlier years thought so, and too many post-Jewish Israelis of the left still think so…
