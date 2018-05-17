Shai ben-Tekoa

May
17

Gaza: Is it Over?

  Thursday - May 17, 2018 3:56 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Last webcast on Tuesday, the day after sixty Muslims were expelled from Israel to Muslim paradise and the world had a conniption fit over us out of control murderers of innocent civilians for no apparent other than the Jews’ innate sadistic cruelty and hatred of gentiles, I took note of the preliminary score for the day, only one Arab had to be destroyed like a diseased, undomesticated jackass infected with a rabies-like spirit driving it to attack and kill people, and people want to know why; all of a sudden such quiet…
