“Foxtrot” is Treason

Excerpt from this day’s program: …And so it is fitting that Rosh HaShana commemorates the birth of Adam and Eve and the birth of good and evil. For gentiles, New Year’s is a day for getting drunk and acting silly. For Jews, it is Judgment Day, when the focus is on the evil we have done, though I doubt Israeli filmmaker Samuel Maoz will use the day to repent his Israel-bashing film called “Foxtrot” in whose glory he is basking among the gentiles in the international film community. It appears he is a soulmate of Yehoshua Sobel the playwright, for this film has at its center a massacre of Ancient Palestinians by IDF soldiers, whose superiors help them cover up their crime – something – fasten your seatbelts – that has never happened in fifty years of Jewish rule in Judea and Samaria. And that this “artiste” made this film is, if not secular legal terms treason, it is a form of spiritual treason in my book…