“Fiddler on the Roof Jews”

Excerpt from this day’s program: …It seems the goyim take turns being a generation’s leader in being cruel to the Jews. In the 16th century and beyond, the Spanish were the No. 1 Jew-killing people. In the 17th century, the Ukrainian Poles; in the 19th century Russian pogromists. In the 20th, of course, the Germans. Today, the No. 1 violent enemies of the Jews are the Muslims. For sure, everyone is calling them the “Palestinians” but I simply cannot. The Muslim Brotherhood and Islamic Jihad, to put it mildly, do not hide their purpose which is religious, not nationalist, both puppets of Iran…