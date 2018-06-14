Shai ben-Tekoa

Expulsion is the Way

  Thursday - June 14, 2018

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…So it should not surprise that in the closest thing to a planetary government, the United Nations Organization, the nations unite around no issue more than the perceived torture and crucifixion of the pitiful “Palestinians,” the allegedly indigenous people of Palestine, and never mind that their mother tongue is indigenous to the Arabian Peninsula, not the country called Palestine.

In the United Nations Human Rights Council of 47 nations, Israel is the only country in the world discussed and accused every month. Of all the human rights violations in the world, none receive more attention than Israel as arguably, therefore, the worst human rights violator in the world. This is exactly what the antiJew Roger Waters has said…
