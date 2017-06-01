Everybody Wants Jerusalem

Excerpt from this day’s program: …I mean, who has not coveted and overrun Jerusalem? Assyrians, Babylonians, Persians, Greeks, Romans, Byzantium, Arabs, Ottoman Turks, the English and today the most popular contenders for owner of Jerusalem are the allegedly ancient Palestinians. There is a universal consensus on that that was given expression last December in the UN Security Council. UNESCO as well, numerous times, has declared Jerusalem not the property of the Jews. The universal opposition to Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Jews is in a way a recognition of special, unique relationship between this and Jerusalem. The opposition to Jewish ownership of Jerusalem as our capital is oddly one thing the nations of Planet Earth unite on: the Jews and Jerusalem receive a unique, unified, world-wide opposition to respecting Jerusalem as Jewish property. In this and other ways, it is the Gentiles who prove the Chosenness of the Jewish people, chosen for a unique, hostility. What is so terrible about recognizing Jerusalem as belonging to the Jews especially in light of history as it has unfolded? A century ago, when New York Paris and London already had their millions, Jerusalem was home to 60,000 souls, two-thirds of them Jews. And since then, the city has grown to almost a million, and that is thanks to one nation and one nation only on the face of the earth: the Jewish nation. Jerusalem today is Israel’s largest city. It has been the Jewish people and no other that created this living city with its homes, schools, universities, yeshivas, parks, restaurants, museums, world class hospitals. The Jewish people and no other…