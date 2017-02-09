Europe’s Antisemitic NGO Scam

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Next minor symptom was the visit this week to Israel of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel who on Tuesday smiled at and shook hands with our prime minister, who asked him to stop sending money to NGOs here to help people who run us over in their cars and stab us in the back. And then the next day, Prime Minister Michel, with no advance notice to his hosts, let alone permission from the government of Israel, met in the King David Hotel with the very worst of European-funded NGOs in Israel commonly run by Israeli antiJew Jews, Breaking the Silence and Btselem. Earlier in the week, when Prime Minister Netanyahu was in London and met with Prime Ministress Teresa May, he told her the same thing, explicitly naming these NGOs employing antisemitic Jews that her government was funding. This behavior by the Prime Minister of Belgium is, is it not, the equivalent of the of him giving our prime minister the finger before turning away to do precisely what he was asked not to do. And that he acted this way in our country at the famous King David hotel only adds to the insult…