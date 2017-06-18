Excerpt from this day’s program: …After Shabbos you turn on the computer and there is the news of this latest slaughter of a Jew in Jerusalem by Muslim maniacs and my first thought was “Enough.” Enough of not speaking the truth about our neighbors. They are spiritually, doctrinally incapable of respecting the right of the Jewish people to live as we want to live in our ancient homeland which was our ancient homeland long before Islam came into the world. The response by the “Palestinians” to Friday’s attack that left four dead was that Israel had murdered three “Palestinians,” with no mention of their initial ambush strike against the Border Police. This is sick. This is so sick, a symptom of the power of Jew-hatred to scramble people’s minds. As Adolf Hitler and his fellow lunatics nursed fairy tale accusations of fiendish world Jewry, so our neighbors here are as flaky about Jews as Nazis ever were…