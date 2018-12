Excerpt from this day’s program: …And World War II no less was a holy war albeit an unholy one, waged by the Devil incarnate Adolf Hitler obsessed, seized by the very idea of Jews. The Holocaust was as much a religious war as any; a war against the people whose nationality is inseparable from its religion; the religion that gave birth to the Christianity in Germany that overran the pagan pantheon that Hitler and Wagner and so many Germans still cherished…