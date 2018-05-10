Shai ben-Tekoa

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
May
10

Elation: Trump’s Speech and the Amazing IDF

  Thursday - May 10, 2018 2:37 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…So my hopes were more than fulfilled when the President spoke. I want to read over the text some point because I cannot remember a speech in which every sentence was a bullet into the heart of what Obama and Kerry did. I was literally elated. I feel as if I were floating, I had been elevated a few millimeters due to some mysterious force. It was also like waking up after an eight-year long nightmare. G-d bless Donald Trump, one of whose greatest virtues is his isolation from the political correct lunacy of his generation…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
