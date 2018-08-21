Do Arabs Think?

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Hamitic Islam logically must be anti-Shemitic. That was the original spelling and pronunciation of the term. Over time the “h” fell away and thus the words Semitic and antisemitism were born, the second one being one of the most dishonest, really Orwellian word. The word antisemitism is like the word “Palestinian,” a verbal phenomenon meant to deceive. The term antisemitism makes no sense for it implies as Semitism that does not exist. The term Semitic originated among philologists in the 18th century to label Hebrew and cognate languages. Do a Google on that expression Hebrew and cognate and languages and see what you find…