Decadent Liberalism

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
  Sunday - August 6, 2017 7:48 PM EST

Excerpt from this day's program:

…Ideologies, isms, are man-made constructs, versus the Torah miSinai, which is eternal. And like the men who create these isms, they are born, grow, mature, reach their peak performance in life and then decay, decline and disappear. Whatever happened to Whigs in England and elsewhere in its colonies?

Where are the 19th century Positivists these days? The Existentialists, so popular in the 1950s? And so it appears that the Liberalism has also run its course…
