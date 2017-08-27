Cowardice and Conscience

Excerpt from this day’s program: …That was the Israeli Left still at the helm in 1967, and it is forgotten by contemporary Israeli Leftists that the Whole Land of Israel Movement as it was called, the policy of keeping all the land taken in the fighting, was largely the work of the artists and intellectuals of the Left who were moved by the miraculous, sudden return to these Biblical sites that had been the intellectual backbone of the Jewish people and their religion. This is one reason why no Israeli leader, all of them secular, have ever pounded the lectern at the UN and quoted the legendary American folk singer Woody Guthrie, saying, “This land is my land. This land is our land. From the uplands hills of Samaria and Judea to the coastal plain, this land was promised to me and my people. And not only that: the League of Nations in 1922 said as much when it described this land as the historic homeland of the Jewish people…