Ceremonies of Guilt

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Sigmund Freud was a genius, tragically an apostate locked in Oedipal combat with his own father’s continued religious practice and belief in the middle of the 19th century when every enlightened thinker in the West had come to dismiss religious belief as, in Freud’s definition, an illusion. One of his books was The Future of an Illusion, meaning of religion. But thanks to the Jewishness he imbibed before he became a heretic, he was able to understand and observe that without guilt, there is no civilization. Contrary to the vulgar misunderstanding according to which Freud was opposed to sexual repression, he saw in it the cement of civilization. He saw in neuroses and sexual dysfunction not work of repression but the failure of repression. Guilt offerings are discussed in Leviticus…