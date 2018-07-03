Bin Laden’s Letter to America

Excerpt from this day’s program: …We also are under attack every day by vandals whose real intent is murder. For sure these wild asses of Arabs on two legs are content to destroy the land al-Yahud — the Zionist rebels against their status as dhimmi under Islam — brought back to fertility and human habitation. But best of all would be setting fire to a Jewish home and burning the Jews inside to death, G-d forbid. I continue to hunger for an explanation for the passivity of Israel’s response. How non-Zionist. Not that I suspect the government of corruption or cowardice. That is a monstrous thought to contemplate. I presume their good intentions…