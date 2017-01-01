Shai ben-Tekoa

Bible Denial

  Sunday - January 1, 2017 7:09 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Make no mistake. UNSC 2334 was act of consummate antisemitism. It was a statement by the Nations United that our holy city, our holiest places belong to the age-old “Palestinians,” landlords here since the beginning of time. UNSC 2334 was an attack on the Jewish religion, declaring it false, which is not surprisingly because it happens to be classic Islamic doctrine.

Bat Ye’or foresaw Europe’s creeping dhimmitude, kowtowing to Muslims, submitting to this religion that means submission by adopting their view of Judaism…
