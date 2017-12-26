Excerpt from this day’s program: …And so, to return Theodore Herzl’s Tel-Aviv, it too has assimilated into the non-denominational culture in the global village and is no longer Jewish as that term connoted for thousands of years, a person belonging to a people that dwells alone by virtue of its fidelity to its own calendar in which the seventh day is a day of rest described in the Torah as applying not only to Jews but their non-Jewish servants; to non-Jews living in the Promised Land with them; and no less domesticated animals. They get the day off too. Devarim/Deuteronomy 5:14 On the Sabbat “you shall not do any work you, your son, your daughter, your servant your maidservant, your ox, your donkey and your every animal and your convert within your gates in that your servant and maid servant may rest like you.” How’s that for an egalitarian society? But in Tel-Aviv now, business has been licensed. Employees will be required to work on the Sabbath…