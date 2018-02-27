Ayelet Shaked: Pistol!

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Now comes proof of some good, even great news from the same, non-observant member of the otherwise the religious Jewish Home Party., Ayelet Shaked. On Sunday the Ministerial Committee on Legislation approved a plan by her to transfer legal power over Judea and Samaria from the High Court to administrative Affairs Courts to be established in Israel’s District Magistrate Courts. So in addition to ending the tyranny on the High Court of the enlightened with non-activist judges, she does a double service for the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria because that High Court was forever preventing Jews from building homes on barren hilltops, ordering what had been built to be bulldozed, and worse, because in theory the High Court is a court of appeals, the judges never felt obligated to investigate the depth of validity of claimant claims. In practice this meant time and again antiJew Jews on the payroll of anti-Jew Europeans filing bogus claims to the land where the Jews were building and these enlightened judges took their claims at their word…