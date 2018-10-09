Assimilation and Its Price

Excerpt from this day’s program: …And one factor accounting for this shift has been Israel’s tragic flaw, its never-ending yearning to become normal and stop being religious, which is the essential heart, mind and spine of the Jewish people’s identity, vs. the drive by Reform Jews, Herzl was a Reform Jew, to strip the Jewish people of its religious identity in order to become a normal nationality whose identity is non-religious. Spain and France are neighboring Roman Catholic countries, so what divides them is anything but religion. Language, diet, clothing, haircuts. And one way the Zionist enterprise has striven to do that is to bend over backward to be anything but the chosen people…