Assimilating Greek Culture

Excerpt from this day’s program: …We have two holidays added to the Biblical ones to remember two different ways World AntiJewry has tried to exterminate this people; violently or via seducing Jews into disappearing into the melting pot of nations. The first is Purim, the threat of more than mass murder, genocide: the second is this one connected to Hanukah, when classical Jews fought a civil war against Jews seduced into adopting Greek culture that ruled the country for more than a century before the rebellion broke out when a Jewish tax collector for the Syrian-Greek rulers horribly oppression Judaism was assassinated by a family of priests who rallied the people to go to war against the Greeks, whose culture was polluting ours…