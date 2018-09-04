Shai ben-Tekoa

Arabs and History

  Tuesday - September 4, 2018 3:36 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…I spent four years of my life working in psychiatric institutions, including the most regressive, psychotic and catatonic, schizophrenic and I learned you cannot talk someone out of his madness with logic because his problem is not his logic. It is his sensorium, his reception and perception of the world is damaged. One inmate told me how riding on the bus in Jerusalem that day he felt that he was made of glass and all the passengers could see his all his sins and guilt…
