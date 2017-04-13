AntiJewism on Three Continents!

…In Israel, MSM Yediot veteran columnist Orly Azulay responded to Spicer’s ignorance by flinging the term “racist” at him, him and his supporters. Trump’s supporters, his “power base,” she declared are “representatives of movements that support white supremacy and whose speakers talk about Jews using terms borrowed from Nazi propaganda.”

These people are off the rails in their heads. When has Trump ever given a speech in favor of White Supremacy like the KKK?

These people’s intellectual gyroscope is wobbly, off its center of gravity or something.

I think the president should replace Spicer because he is not verbally nimble. His remarks were ungrammatical, and you don’t want that in a White House spokesman.

He is obviously unrefined in his temperament. He should listen to Shakespeare’s Hamlet instruct the traveling players about their speech: “You must acquire and beget a temperance that may give it smoothness.”

Spicer is just another example, I am afraid, of a generation of Americans who are far less educated than Americans in the past. He didn’t enter college until 1989, meaning, he was a teenager in the 1980s, the age of bubble gum music and vulgar entertainers like Madonna, who would have remained anonymous in this life had she not pranced around and sang on public stages in her undergarments.

Sean Spicer needs to be told by the President what he told many contestants on his reality TV show, “You’re fired.”