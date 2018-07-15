Shai ben-Tekoa

Aggression as a Way of Life

  Sunday - July 15, 2018 2:34 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…These barbarians, take note, never express their goal, their condition for stopping. They never demand something in exchange for which they will stop firing these incendiary kites and helium balloons. They are also reported to be working on drones equipped by incendiary material and a timing device that can go off when the drone comes down in the center of Israel and starts a fire.

I think they fired off four mortars today. They always must have the last shot…
