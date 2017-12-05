Shai ben-Tekoa

A New Saudi Peace Plan?

  Tuesday - December 5, 2017 7:38 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…And so is a top story in Israel today, yesterday’s New York Times report on the peace plan Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman presented to Abbas in their meeting last month.

The title of Caroline Glick’s report today was “A credible peace plan, at last.”

No. Even she admits that the details of the plan have not been confirmed by the Saudis. This is standard operating procedure: chumming the waters, so to speak, with bait in the belief the Saudis have finally reconciled themselves to Israel’s right to exist, without officially saying so.

Caroline Glick has many merits as a writer and thinker but with certain deficits. I don’t thinks she knows much of the history of the conflict before she was born as she should, and her analyses never include the religious dimension…
